Encroachment drive continues in Islamabad without any discrimination: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Muhammad Tallal Chauhdry on Tuesday informed the Senate that an ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Islamabad was being carried out without discrimination.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Shahdat Awan about establishment of tent settlements alongside the drains/Nullahs in Sector G-10/2 by unknown individuals, the minister said that encroachments over 422 acres of land had been cleared in different areas of the federal capital during the current government’s tenure.

He said the operation was being conducted uniformly across Islamabad, regardless of whether encroachments existed in upscale sectors or informal settlements.

The minister said areas including GT Road, Saidpur, Islamabad Expressway and several other localities had been part of the drive, adding that it was not limited to katchi abadis but also targeted illegal constructions in developed sectors.

Tallal Chaudhry said certain temporary settlements had emerged during the last 10 days of Ramazan along a drain, and the operation was slowed down due to the sanctity of the holy month.

He, however, assured the House that the encroachments would be cleared within the next few days and the drive would continue at full pace.

He said the government was following due process, including prior notices and warnings, before taking action, adding that no individual would be displaced without giving an opportunity.

The minister said some encroachments had evolved into commercial activities, including shops and hotels, and were not limited to low-income housing.

He said that surveys had been conducted to distinguish between long-term residents and those who had occupied land for commercial gain or rented out illegally constructed properties.

Meanwhile, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar assured the House that no injustice would be done, particularly towards minority communities.

He said the government would ensure that all actions were taken in accordance with the law, adding that appropriate alternative arrangements would also be considered.