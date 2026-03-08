Empowering Women Through Education Key to National Progress: Wajiha

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP): Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar said that empowering women through education is essential for building a progressive, inclusive and prosperous of Pakistan.

In her message on International Women’s Day, the minister paid tribute to the courage, resilience and achievements of women in all spheres of life, including education, science, leadership and community development.

She said women play a vital role in shaping the future of the country and strengthening the foundations of society. “When women are empowered through quality education and equal opportunities, they become powerful agents of change and progress,” she adds.

Wajiha Qamar emphasized that the government remains committed to ensuring equitable access to quality education for girls across the country, adding that investing in girls’ education is key to achieving sustainable development and social progress.

“Providing a safe, inclusive and enabling environment for girls to learn and grow remains a top priority of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training”, she added.

The minister urged all stakeholders, including parents, teachers and communities, to work collectively to remove barriers to girls’ education and promote gender equality in every sector.

“On this International Women’s Day, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to empower women and ensure that every girl has the opportunity to learn, lead and succeed,” she said.