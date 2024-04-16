Empowering women economically crucial for society development: Nilofar Bakhtiar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): Chairperson NCSW, Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar on Tuesday said empowering women economically is crucial for the development of society. Different chambers across the country were doing a great job as they are providing essential facilities and support.

She was speaking at Eid Milan Trade Fair certificate distribution ceremony organised by National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in collaboration with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). Lasana Wonneh, Country Representative of UNWOMEN was the chief guest on the occasion.

Nilofar said: “Today’s event remarks and important development as experts from walks of life to support economic empowerment which will be a turning point to eradicate violence against women. We are completely focused on strengthening women economically. We do need to look at women beyond 5 stars of Islamabad and provincial capitals. The same are the women who are still beyond the chamber of commerce. I am speaking here on behalf of 160 million women of Pakistan. We do need to look for the women who are working as support staff at our houses, have we thought of their children? Have we established day cares for them and the list goes on. ”

She said through events like Eid Milan and Trade Fair, we are providing women entrepreneurs with opportunities to enhance their skills, expand their businesses, and contribute to the economy. We appreciate the support of academia, civil society, and our partners in making this event a success.

Lasana Wonneh said: “Women’s economic empowerment is not just a women’s issue; it’s a human rights issue and a development imperative. By supporting women entrepreneurs, we can create a more inclusive and sustainable economy. Events like these trade fairs play a vital role in connecting women with resources, networks, and opportunities to thrive. I commend NCSW and ICCI for their efforts and encourage everyone to continue supporting women’s economic empowerment.”

The Eid Milan and Trade Fair certificate distribution provided a platform for women entrepreneurs to network to expand their businesses. It also promoted economic growth and sustainability by supporting local businesses and fostering collaboration between different sectors.