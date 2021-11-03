Eminent ‘Nightingale of Desert’ Reshma remembered

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):Nation remembered highly dynamic and versatile folk singer ‘Reshma’ also called as ‘Nightingale of Desert’ on her 8th death anniversary on Wednesday to pay rich tributes for her unforgettable lifetime contribution for entertainment industry.



Reshma was born in Bikander, Rajasthan to the Banjara family around the year 1947. Having received no formal education, she was only 12 when she was spotted singing at Shahbaz Qalander’s shrine by a television and radio producer, who arranged to record “Laal Meri” on Pakistan radio, electronic channels

reported.



Reshma enthralled the world with her powerful singing. Her singing style in Punjabi was full-throated and unabashedly mesmerizing.



The song was an instant hit, and Reshma went on to become one of the most popular folk singers of Pakistan, appearing on television in the 1960s, as well as recording songs for both the Pakistani and Indian film industry.



She used to perform in live shows both nationally and internationally.



Her famous songs included Dama Dam Mast Kalandar, Wey mein chori chori, Ankhiyan nu rehan DE and Lambi Judai.



In 2004, she recorded, “Ashkan Di Gali Vich Mukaam DE Gaya”, which was used in the Bollywood film Woh Tera Naam Tha, and was also a hit record in India.



Honoured with several national awards, she holds the badge to prestigious awards like the Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Legends of Pakistan handed over by the President of Pakistan.

Every song sung by the world-famous great singer is still perpetuated, and the listeners of her songs sway in joy. In recognition of her services to the art of music.

On November 3, 2013, Reshma left her fans to feel ‘Lambi Judaayi’ after suffering fighting a long battle with throat cancer.