Embassy of Romania, PNCA launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP):The Embassy of Romania in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced the commencement of Opera Singing Courses at PNCA, Islamabad, starting from April 09 (Wednesday).

The initiative aims to promote Romanian musical heritage and foster cultural exchange between Pakistan and Romania.

The classes will be conducted by the acclaimed Romanian soprano and opera singer Georgiana Costea-Gluga, who will guide participants through the fundamentals of opera singing, vocal techniques, and stage performance.

The sessions will be held twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM at PNCA.

The courses are open to individuals aged 14 years and above, while participants under 14 will be introduced to basic vocal techniques.

Opera, as a prestigious art form, blends classical singing techniques with theatrical performances, offering a powerful platform for musical expression. The program will not only enhance participants’ vocal skills but also introduce them to the rich traditions of Romanian opera.

This initiative aligns with PNCA’s mission to promote diverse art forms and strengthen artistic collaborations between Pakistan and other countries. Established in 1973, PNCA remains at the forefront of fostering artistic talent and cultural exchange in Pakistan.

The courses welcome all music enthusiasts, regardless of prior singing experience, offering a rare opportunity to delve into the captivating world of opera.

The interested participants can contact PNCA via phone or WhatsApp at +92-(0)333-7848443 for registration and inquiries.