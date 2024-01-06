Embassy of Japan announces MEXT teachers training scholarship 2024

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan has announced MEXT Teachers Training Scholarship 2024 for Pakistani teachers who have teaching experience of 5 years in primary or secondary school, public or private.

As per the criteria, teachers aged 35 or less would be eligible to apply for the scholarship, said a news release issued by the embassy here on Saturday.

The purpose of this training course is to provide an opportunity for Pakistani teachers to conduct research on school education in Japan and learn new methodologies and teaching techniques from Japanese experts which may help them

in their professional growth.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT) of Japan offers each year scholarships to international teachers who wish to conduct research on school education at designated educational institutions in Japan as teacher training students under the Japanese Government MEXT Scholarship program.

This is a maximum 18-month duration non-degree training course, but the applicant will get a certificate after completing the required course at the university in Japan.

The last date to send applications is 9th February 2024. Detailed information about the program can be found on the Embassy’s website https://www.pk.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/MEXT_Teachers_Training.html