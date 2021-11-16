Embassy in Tehran holds mushaira during Iqbal Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):A mushaira was organized at the Embassy of Pakistan, Tehran to commemorate 144th birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Senator Walid Iqbal, the grandson of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, was the chief guest on the occasion, says a press release.

Pakistani and Iranian poets presented Allama Iqbal’s and their own poetry to pay tribute to Allama Iqbal.



Speaking on the occasion, Senator Walid Iqbal elaborated the role of Iqbal’s poetry in awakening the spirit of freedom and unity among Muslims of then Indian sub-continent. The concept of Ishq as envisioned by Allama Muhammad Iqbal was also emphasized.



Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi in his concluding remarks highlighted the important role that the Persian poetry of Iqbal-e-Lahori (as known affectionately by people in Iran) played in motivating Iranian people during the Islamic revolution.



The ambassador thanked all the participants for gracing the occasion.