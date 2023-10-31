Embassy celebrates 100th Anniversary of Proclamation of Republic of Türkiye

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP): The Embassy of Türkiye in Pakistan celebrated the 100th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye here the other day.

Türkiye Ambassador in Pakistan, Dr Mehmet Paçaci on the occasion said, “I commemorate Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of our Republic, and express our gratitude to our holy martyrs and our veterans who fought for the same blessed cause and entrusted our beautiful homeland to us at the cost of their lives.”

He said, the Republic of Türkiye signified the rebirth of a noble nation from its ashes, one that preferred to die instead of making compromises on its liberty, independence, and honor.

“We are proud of being a member of such a heroic nation that has the “character of independence,” he said.

He also mentioned that the Turkish War of Independence was not only the success of the Turkish nation but also a well-documented part of our shared history with Pakistan.

He added, “The sacrifices and selfless support by the South Asian Muslims during the Khilafat Movement, and their political and financial contributions to the Turkish sacred cause, have and will never be forgotten.”

He emphasized that the Turkish Independence War had also become a profound inspiration for subcontinent Muslims in their struggle for freedom.

Founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, expressed his appreciation for the Turkish struggle and its exceptional leader, Atatürk, as the builder of Modern Türkiye and an example to the rest of the world, especially to the Muslim states in the Far East.

He also played a video message by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Republic Day congratulated wholeheartedly the Turkish citizens living across the world.

“At this turning point in our glorious history, I commemorate all our heroes who pioneered the establishment of our new state, first and foremost the founder of the Republic, Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and wish Allah’s mercy upon them,” the president said.

The president further said, “The journey of our nation from the past to the future continues to this day, from the Seljuks to the Ottomans, and from the Ottomans to the Republic of Türkiye.”

He said, “With our growing economy, strengthening democracy, increasing reputation, expanding sphere of influence, and our principled and visionary foreign policy, we continue to be “the protector of those in need” all over the world.