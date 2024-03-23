Embassies celebrate Pakistan Day across the world

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): Embassies of Pakistan across the world Saturday celebrated Pakistan Day with national fervour and enthusiasm. The embassies in Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Singapore, South Korea, France, Iran,

United States, Vietnam, Tajikistan, Japan, Azerbaijan and Belgium celebrated the day.

The ambassadors and high commissioners in embassies hoisted Pakistani flags, national anthems were played and messages of President and Prime Minister were read out.High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof hoisted national flag to mark the National Day of Pakistan. Paying tribute to the historic struggle for Pakistan’s creation, the HC urged for realizing vision of founding fathers.

In Tokyo, special supplements were published in two leading English newspapers of Japan. National Day of Pakistan related gatherings were also arranged in different parts of Japan by community groups. Pakistan Day ceremony at Pakistan Embassy Moscow was cut short with solemn observances due to the highly condemnable terrorist attack in Moscow. A one-minute silence was observed in order to pay homage to the victims

and those wounded in the incident. Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Jamali condemned the incident.

Ambassador Bilal Hayee raised the Pakistani flag, while the national anthem was played in Baku, Azerbaijan. The staff of the Embassy, members of the Pakistani community in Baku and Azerbaijani citizens also attended the National Day ceremony.

In Brussels, Ambassador Amna Baloch and Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to World Customs Organization (WCO), Syed Asad Rizvi attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Amna Baloch recalled the sacrifices and the determination of the Muslims, who aspired to create a separate homeland.

In London, Pakistan’s ambassador Dr Muhammad Faisal hoisted Pakistan’s flag to mark the National Day.