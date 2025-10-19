President greets Hindu community on Diwali

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the Hindu community in Pakistan and abroad on the joyous occasion of Diwali.

In a message on the occasion of Diwali, he said, “As our Hindu citizens and millions around the world celebrate Diwali, this festival reminds us of the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.”

He said, “The celebration of Diwali reminds us of the universal values of peace, compassion and harmony that are shared across faiths. These values are at the heart of our national life and reflect the principles of mutual respect and coexistence that Islam itself upholds.”

“The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights and complete freedom of religion to all citizens, reaffirming our commitment to a society where people of every faith live together in dignity and mutual respect,” he added.

The President said, “Our founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a Pakistan where minorities would enjoy equal rights and opportunities and where every citizen could freely practice their religion. The Hindu community has been an integral part of our social, cultural, and economic fabric since the country’s inception. Their contributions in education, commerce, and public service have enriched our shared national life.”

“As we celebrate Diwali, let us reaffirm our commitment to tolerance, unity, and peaceful coexistence. May this Festival of Lights inspire us all to work for a Pakistan guided by equality, harmony, and the spirit of togetherness envisioned by our founding fathers,” he added.

“To our Hindu community across Pakistan, I convey my sincere wishes for happiness, prosperity, and peace. May the light of Diwali bring joy to your homes and strengthen the bonds that unite us as one nation. Happy Diwali,” he concluded.