Eliminating terrorism top priority of govt: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday said that the government was taking all possible steps to eliminate terrorism and boosting economic sector of Pakistan.

This is the responsibility of Opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to work for economic prosperity and flushing out menace of terrorism from this part of the region, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He suggested PTI leaders to avoid using undemocratic behavior and uncivilized language in public meetings.

He said PTI has habit to make ‘hue and cry’ at assembly forums.

In reply to a question, he said Pakistan’s image has improved globally and foreign investors are looking towards Pakistan for investment in different sectors. We should avail this great opportunity and work for the development and prosperity of the people of Pakistan, he added.

To a question about Swat tragedy, he said public representatives in KP government should focus on improving governance issues.