Electronic voting to ensure fair elections, end allegations of rigging

ISLAMABAD, May 06 (APP): The incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is committed to ensure electoral reforms in the country to strengthen democracy and put an end to the bickering and allegations of rigging after elections that not only mars the entire process but also undermines national development.

For the same purpose, the government introduced the Election (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in National Assembly on October 20, 2020 suggesting changes, addition or deleting various sections of the Elections Act, 2017. The bill has been pending for more than six months in the National Assembly and the opposition is not ready to sit with the government on issue of electoral reforms.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also offered the opposition to discuss with the government on the issue of electoral reforms while he also wrote a letter to Speaker National Assembly to form a parliamentary committee on it.

Along with other changes, the legislative proposal (the Election (Amendment) Bill, 2020) sought an amendment in section 94 and proposed to amend sub-section (1). According to this proposed amendment, the Commission (ECP) with technical assistance of NADRA shall have full mandate to facilitate or involve overseas Pakistanis for exercising their right of vote during elections in the country and such exercise shall be subject to technical efficacy, secrecy, security and financial feasibility.

Moreover, the government also intends to amend section 103 of the Election Act, 2017 to ensure use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMS) and ready to exhibit the system before the relevant stakeholders. The purpose is to meet the challenges of conducting an election through use of technology as EVMs can clearly assist election administrators and be easily adopted.

It is to mention that the Elections Act 2017 was passed by the previous National Assembly on August 22, 2017. At that time PTI members, during discussion on the bill, also demanded biometric identification of voters and right of vote to overseas Pakistanis.

A section 103 was incorporated in the Election Act, 2017 which asks for use of Electronic voting and biometric verification. It states that Commission (ECP) may conduct pilot projects for utilization of electronic voting machines and biometric verification system in bye-elections.

Now, the PTI government is asking for extension of EVMs and BVMs at broader level which has been agreed by the present opposition in their previous tenures to be used in bye-elections.

Opposing use of EVMs in future would be really astonishing as the opposition itself agreed in past to use it. Whatever final shape these machines take in the days ahead, the future of electronic voting seems to be imminent and would ensure a free and fair election.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to improve electoral laws in the given circumstances and 49 changes would be made in the Election Act, 2017. The majority vote is required to the government in National Assembly for passage of any legislative piece related to electoral reforms but it wants to take on board all political parties and making sincere offers for the purpose of strong democracy.

Initially, the federal cabinet had approved two ordinances in line with its efforts to bring about reforms in the country’s electoral process. One ordinance pertains to electronic voting, whereas the other aims to facilitate overseas Pakistani voters.

Once promulgated, the opposition may deliberate on these ordinances after presentation in the parliament and evolve a consensus for fairness in future elections.

Former Secretary of ECP, Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad said the project of EVM was under-consideration in ECP for the last 15 years but could not be implemented due to the unwillingness of the previous governments. Since he was serving in the ECP, a lot of work on EVM was done but could not be carried forward due to the lack of seriousness of the then government. “EVM is the best solution to curb the electoral fraud and irregularities,” he believes.

He said biometric logging of voters was very essential to verify their thumb impressions, and they can then move to the polling booth to cast vote by pressing a button on the electronic symbol, which he said would eliminate the chance of rigging and tempering of ballot paper and Form-45.

He said the EVM, would not only enable millions of Pakistanis abroad to vote in elections but modern technology will make the election process transparent.