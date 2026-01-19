Electric bus service proves a major relief for public: Minister Azma

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 19 (APP):Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that the electric bus service launched by the Punjab government has emerged as a major relief for the public, particularly during the winter season.

In a statement issued here on Monday, she said that residents of remote areas across the province are now benefiting from affordable, safe, and comfortable transport facilities that were previously available only in major cities. She added that the people of Punjab are expressing gratitude and offering prayers for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for introducing this modern public transport system.

Azma Bokhari stated that every initiative undertaken by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is driven by a clear vision to provide direct relief to citizens, adding that the practical implementation of these policies is visible throughout the province.

Referring to the past, the minister said that during previous governments, Punjab suffered from mismanagement and decline due to poor governance. She added that with the restoration of a representative government in the province, the journey of development and prosperity has once again gained momentum.

She further said that development projects are currently underway in all districts of Punjab without discrimination, ensuring equal facilities for both urban and rural populations. She emphasized that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) manifesto focuses on public welfare and national development, which is being translated into concrete actions by the government.

Criticizing the opposition, Azma Bokhari said that those who once announced street protests are now focused on safeguarding their political positions. She remarked that political movements cannot be sustained through hollow rhetoric, adding that politics based on chaos and division has led to isolation.

Concluding her statement, Azma Bokhari said that the Punjab government remains fully committed to public service, development, and prosperity, adding that public trust continues to be the government’s greatest strength.