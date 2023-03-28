Elections to be held simultaneously across country: NA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP):The National Assembly on Tuesday unanimously approved the resolution demanding to hold general elections simultaneously in the assemblies across the country to ensure political stability.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb tabled the resolution stating that this house considered an unnecessary “intrusion of the judiciary as the reason of political instability”.

She continued that the House also endorsed the decision of four judges of the apex court in the suo motu case relating to holding elections and supported their opinion whereas it hoped that the “Supreme Court would abstain from meddling into the political and administrative matters of the country”.

She read out loud the motion before the house stating, “Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is an independent institution and is bound to hold free and fair elections under Article 218 of the Constitution. No infringement to be made to the constitutional rights of the ECP and the Commission should be allowed to hold elections as per its prerogative under favourable conditions”.

“This House also declared that political consistency is necessary to ensure economic stability. It also believes that in order to hold free and fair elections, Article 224 should be implemented in its true letter and spirit as per the Article 218 of the Constitution,” she added.

“Therefore, the general elections should be held simultaneously across the country so that real political stability can be further promoted.

The resolution also demanded that the constitutional matters that required collective wisdom, the Supreme Court’s full bench will hold the proceedings on that matter”, she concluded.