Elections should be held in October simultaneously; Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), is responsible to conduct transparent elections in all parts of the country.

The Chief Election Commissioner should take this responsibility to hold free and fair elections in national assembly (NA), and provincial assembly (PA), he said while talking to a private television channel.

Care-taker set up, he said would make the arrangements for national and provincial assembly elections, he added. As per the current economic situation, he said ECP should conduct both the elections in October to save time and money.

Rana Sanaullah said that delaying tactics had been used by the Chairman of PTI to get relief in law suits regarding Tosha Khana and money laundering.