Elections crucial for democratic continuity and stability: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP): Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf stated on Wednesday that elections are pivotal for the continuity and stability of democracy and for strengthening democratic norms. He emphasized that elections provide people with an opportunity to choose their true representatives.

On November 16, 1988, the Pakistani nation chose the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) in general elections, and Mohtarama Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was elected as the first woman Prime Minister of Pakistan, he added. He underscored, “PPP believes in the power granted by the people and always respects the people’s choice.”

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf also said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto made unmatched sacrifices for the continuity of the democratic process in Pakistan. He highlighted that the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law are also essential for inculcating democratic norms in any society. Furthermore, the Speaker added, “Free and fair elections would ensure effective governance in every society.”