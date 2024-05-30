Election Tribunal adjourns rigging hearings in NA-46, 48 constituencies

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): The Election Tribunal on Thursday heard appeals regarding alleged rigging in Islamabad’s NA-48 and 46 constituencies and adjourned the hearing in NA-48 till June 6, while NA-46 till June 11.

The Election Commission has submitted certified copies of Forms 45, 46, and 47 to the Election Tribunal concerning the results of the general elections in NA-48.

During the hearing, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri remarked that the decision must determine whether the election was transparent or not.

Meanwhile, the tribunal imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on the successful candidate, Raja Khurram Nawaz, and the returning officer of the same constituency for absenteeism.

The tribunal stated that if the winning candidate did not appear, their membership would be suspended.

During the hearing, the Election Tribunal compared Forms 45 one by one, and the forms of Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and PTI candidate Ali Bukhari were matched.

The lawyer of Raja Khurram Nawaz, who won from NA-48, appeared in court and stated that they did not receive the verified forms.

The tribunal directed the Election Commission to submit attested copies of all the forms, including Form 45, along with an affidavit.