Election material for 990 ICT polling stations distributed: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): The election materials for 990 polling stations of ICT have been distributed for holding general elections 2024, in a peaceful environment.

District Returning Officer, is viewing the process, and ensuring a careful handling of the election materials, ICT spokesman said here on Wednesday.

He said that under the surveillance of District Returning Officer (DRO) Irfan Memon, the distribution process has been made to conduct general elections in a proper manner.

The stringent security measures would be implemented in all the polling stations during the polling process, he said.

The election staff and security personnel would make all out efforts to complete the voting process with full success,

he added.