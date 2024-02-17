Election Commission rejects Rawalpindi commissioner’s rigging claims

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has flatly rejected the rigging allegations put forth by Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta against the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner.

The spokesperson said in a statement that neither the ECP nor any of its officials instructed the Rawalpindi commissioner to change election results under his jurisdiction.

He stated that the ECP would soon conduct a comprehensive inquiry to confirm the facts. Commissioners of any division do not have a direct role in conducting elections; they are neither District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers (ROs), nor Presiding Officers (POs).