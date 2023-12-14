Election Commission dismisses PTI accusations of election postponement

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) firmly denied the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s allegations of holding the ECP responsible for the election postponement, stating it as an unsuccessful attempt to mislead the public.

The ECP spokesman stated in a release that the Commission cannot be blamed for the present circumstances.

After examining PTI’s challenge to the appointment of District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers ((ROs) and the subsequent suspension of their appointment by the Lahore High Court (LHC), the Commission deliberated on the situation in depth. It has now resolved to formulate a future action plan to address the circumstances.

The ECP spokesman confirmed that all preparations for the February 8 election were finalized. The appointment of District Returning Officers and Returning Officers was completed, and their training sessions commenced nationwide.

This is crucial before announcing the election schedule so that the DROs, ROs and others can promptly issue and receive nomination papers and fulfill other related responsibilities.