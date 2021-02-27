Elders of Hamza, Mariam promoted culture of corruption: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that the elders of Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz promoted culture of corruption in the country and destroyed the nation’s moral values.

In a tweet he said that those who mercilessly looted and plundered the national exchequer in the past were now stubbornly claiming that no corruption had been proven against them.

He said these elements filled their pockets at the cost of the people of the country.

حمزہ اور مریم نواز کے بڑوں نے ملک میں کرپشن کے کلچر کو فروغ دے کر قوم کی اخلاقیات تباہ کی۔حمزہ شہباز اپنے مفرور تایا جان سے کہیں کہ وطن واپس آجائیں۔ آپ ابھی ضمانت پر ہیں، باتیں ایسے کررہے ہیں جیسے بری ہو گئے ہوں۔عدالتی معاملات عدالت میں بتائیں میڈیا کو نہیں ۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) February 27, 2021

Shibli Faraz said that Hamza Sharif had been released on bail and not acquitted. He said Hamza Sharif should discuss matters pertaining to his case before the court.