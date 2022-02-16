Eight truckloads of edible dispatched to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, Feb 16 (APP):Alhuda Foundation and Talha Mahmood Foundation Wednesday dispatched eight trucks carrying over 200 tons of edible items to Afghanistan.

Senator JUIF Talha Mahmood, Central leaders of JUIF Alhaj Shamsuddin Afridi, Kabir Khan, Additional AC Ashrafuddin, Tehsildar Torkham Ghuncha Gul and representatives of Imarat Islami were present at Torkhan Border on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Talha Mahmood said that Pakistan and its people cannot leave the Afghanis alone in this situation.

The people of two neighbouring countries share religious and cultural values and Pakistanis are always ready to support Afghanis in this hour of need.

The Imarat Islami thanked Pakistan and Talha Mahmood for supporting Afghans who are facing challenging situation in their country.