Eight Muslim countries agree to join US-initiated Board of Peace

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Ministers of Foreign Affairs of eight Muslim countries, on Wednesday welcomed the invitation extended to their leaders by the President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, to join the Board of Peace, announced to become part of the initiative.

“The ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar announced their countries’ shared decision to join the Board of Peace,” a joint statement issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.

According to the statement, each country will sign the joining documents according to its respective relevant legal and other necessary procedures, including Egypt, Pakistan, and the UAE, that have already announced to join.

The ministers reiterate their countries’ support for the peace efforts led by President Trump, and reaffirm their countries’ commitment to supporting the implementation of the mission of the Board of Peace as a transitional administration, as set out in the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict and endorsed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, aimed at consolidating a permanent ceasefire, supporting the reconstruction of Gaza, and advancing a just and lasting peace grounded in the Palestinian right to self-determination and statehood in accordance with international law, thereby paving the way for security and stability for all countries and peoples of the region, the statement added.

Meanwhile Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in his post on ‘X’ said “Group of eight Arab-Islamic countries jointly announce their decision to join the Board of Peace ( BoP). Pakistan has been and will continue to work with our brotherly Arab- Islamic countries for lasting peace in Gaza and for ensuring the right to self determination of our Palestinian brothers and sisters.”