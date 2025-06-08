Eid ul Azha celebrated at 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Fired Power Plant

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 08 (APP):A symbol of unity and dedication on the blessed occasion of Eid ul Adha, the 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Fired Power Plant transformed into a vibrant hub of celebration, unity, and heartfelt gratitude.

According to official sources, despite the solemn responsibility of ensuring uninterrupted power supply to millions of homes across Pakistan, the spirit of Eid was beautifully preserved and shared among the employees — both Pakistani and Chinese — working at the plant

The day of 7th June, 2025, began on a festive and joyful note. A special buffet breakfast was organized to mark the beginning of the Eid celebrations. Traditional Pakistani breakfast delicacies were served, including naan chana, halwa puri, parathas, and a variety of omelets. The aroma of freshly brewed milk tea filled the air, adding to the festive mood of the early morning hours. The breakfast not only nourished the body but also brought together colleagues in a spirit of camaraderie and festivity.

Following breakfast, the company arranged a dedicated bus service for employees to attend the special Eid prayers at the mosque. The initiative reflected the thoughtful planning and care of the management to ensure that the spiritual significance of the day was not compromised for those on duty. Employees, dressed in their Eid best, boarded the buses with smiles and excitement to offer their prayers and seek blessings on this sacred day.

At 8:00 AM, the work shift resumed as scheduled, underscoring the commitment of the plant’s workforce to the nation’s energy needs. Despite it being a public holiday and an important religious festival, many employees continued to fulfill their duties at the site. In a touching gesture, the Chinese colleagues, who have become an integral part of the Sahiwal power plant family, extended warm Eid greetings to their Pakistani counterparts. Their wishes of “Eid Mubarak” resonated with genuine appreciation and mutual respect, exemplifying the deep bond that has grown between the two nations through shared goals and collaborative work.

As the day progressed, the management organized a grand Eid lunch for all staff members present at the site. The spread was lavish and festive, featuring a rich variety of dishes including succulent mutton and chicken curries, traditional daal and sabzi, freshly baked bread, and an assortment of traditional sweets. The lunch offered not only a culinary delight but also a moment of shared joy and connection among the staff.

The highlight of the day came in the form of a surprise celebration during lunch — the unveiling of a special Eid-themed cake. The cake, decorated with symbols representing the enduring friendship between China and Pakistan, was a powerful reminder of the cross-cultural cooperation that fuels the plant’s success. The ceremonial cake-cutting was led by key members of the Chinese leadership team. They were joined by Pakistani staff members in a heartwarming display of unity and brotherhood.

During the brief ceremony, the leadership took the opportunity to acknowledge and commend the Pakistani employees for their dedication and sacrifice in remaining at the plant during such an important festival. They expressed sincere appreciation for the workers’ steadfast commitment to ensuring the seamless generation of electricity — a service critical to the well-being and progress of the nation. The leaders encouraged the employees to continue upholding the values of responsibility and unity that have become hallmarks of the Sahiwal power plant’s operations.

With mutual respect and shared purpose at its core, the Eid ul Adha celebrations at the Sahiwal Coal Fired Power Plant served as a shining example of international collaboration, cultural harmony, and national service. Even amidst demanding operational responsibilities, the festive atmosphere reminded everyone of the power of togetherness and the importance of recognizing the human spirit behind the infrastructure that powers a nation.

As day came to an end, the smiles, greetings, and warm exchanges among colleagues — Pakistani and Chinese alike — painted a picture of a workplace where duty and festivity coexist. The celebrations at the plant were not only a tribute to the festival of Eid but also a celebration of the enduring friendship and collective commitment that fuels both electricity and unity at the heart of Sahiwal.