Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrated with religious zeal and fervor countrywide

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): To commemorate the birthday of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Muslims are celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) in twin cities and across Pakistan with great religious zeal and fervor on Friday.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in all provincial capitals.

Special prayers for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the progress and prosperity of the country were offered in mosques after the Fajr prayers.

Special conferences, events, and Mehfil-e-Milad were arranged to pay respect to the last messenger, whose life and teachings are a beacon of light for the whole of humanity.

The buildings, streets, roads, mosques, and houses have been decorated with colorful lights in connection with the auspicious occasion. Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) is also being celebrated across the Punjab province including the provincial capital Lahore today.

People have decorated houses and streets with electric lamps buntings and green lights.

In Peshawar, the main procession will be taken out from Milad Chowk today. The procession after passing through its traditional routes will culminate at Qissa Khwani Bazaar. All the bazaars and markets in the city have been decorated and illuminated to mark the day.

In Karachi, three major processions were taken out from various parts of the city. Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) is being celebrated across Sindh province, including the provincial capital Karachi, with great religious fervor.

In this connection, special events, Mehfil-Mi­laad, processions, and conferences would be held to pay deep respect to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) whose life and teachings are an inspiration for the Muslim Ummah.

Most of the public and private buildings, streets, roads, mosques, and houses have been illuminated with colorful lights in the city.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi was also celebrated in Balochistan with religious zeal and enthusiasm. A procession of the faithful was taken out from Saryab Road, which marched through its conventional routes and culminated at Jamiat Rai Road in Quetta city.

Various religious, political, and social organizations and educational institutions also organized various programs to mark the occasion.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi was also celebrated on both sides of the Line Of Control (LOC) with religious reverence.