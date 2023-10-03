Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with traditional fervor at APP

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): The Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the national premier news agency, on Tuesday celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) , with great enthusiasm and reverence.

Managing Director (MD) Muhammad Asim Khichi graced the occasion as the chief guest, joined by numerous journalists and supporting staffers who participated wholeheartedly in the event.

The event was marked by the recitation of Naats, traditional Islamic hymns, which captivated and mesmerized the audience who came together to pay tributes to the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Addressing the gathering, Managing Director Muhammad Asim Khichi shared his inspiring views, emphasizing the significance of following footsteps of the beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) .

He highlighted that the conduct of the Prophet (PBUH) served as a complete code of life for all humanity, transcending time and place, and called Him a blessing for all universes.

Asim Khichi urged everyone present to uphold the rights of fellow human beings, emphasizing the importance of this principle in Islam.

He stressed the need for individuals to exhibit the best possible behavior towards others, in accordance with the guidelines of Seerat-un-Nabi (the Prophet’s biography) both in letter and in spirit.

Expressing his deep devotion to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) , the MD humbly acknowledged the honor of being a follower of the Prophet.

He drew upon historical examples to underscore the Prophet’s significance, citing the Prophets’ supplication to Allah Almighty to be included in His Ummah (community).

The celebration of Eid Miladun Nabi at APP served as a poignant reminder of the values and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), encouraging attendees to emulate his exemplary life and conduct in their daily lives.

This event not only celebrated a significant religious occasion but also fostered unity, devotion, and a sense of community among the APP family.