Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated across Pakistan with religious zeal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Eid Milad-un-Nabi was celebrated across Pakistan on Wednesday with religious zeal and devotion as people marked the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with prayers, Milad gatherings, processions and programmes highlighting his message of peace, love, brotherhood, tolerance and compassion.

The occasion was observed on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1448 AH with the government declaring August 26 a nationwide public holiday. The day began with special prayers after Fajr for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan. Gun salutes were also fired to mark the auspicious occasion.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveyed their greetings and best wishes to the nation and the Muslim Ummah while religious scholars, political leaders and government representatives called upon people to follow the teachings and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in their individual and collective lives.

Across the country, streets, roads, mosques, public buildings and homes were decorated with green flags, banners, colourful lights and other illuminations. Special security arrangements were made to ensure the peaceful observance of the religious occasion.

Milad processions were taken out in major cities and towns, organised by religious organisations, Milad committees, government departments and community groups. Seminars, Seerat conferences and special religious gatherings were also held, where scholars and speakers highlighted different aspects of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

In Islamabad, an International Seerat Conference was held at the Jinnah Convention Centre which was attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as chief guest. The conference focused on the protection, development and character building of youth in the light of the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Addressing the conference, the prime minister stressed the need to strengthen unity and brotherhood among the nation and the Muslim Ummah by teaching younger generations the core values and teachings of the Seerah.

He urged Ulema and religious scholars to use mosques and pulpits to promote unity, tolerance, compassion, forgiveness and interfaith harmony. He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was an embodiment of peace, affection, truthfulness, honesty and forgiveness, and these qualities should guide the character building of the country’s youth.

The prime minister commended the role of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir during the crises and said Pakistan’s friendly relations with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye represented enduring bonds of brotherhood and solidarity. He said the Makkah Agreement reflected the strong relations between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.

He urged religious scholars to discourage sectarianism and extremism and promote the eternal message of peace, affection and tolerance contained in the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, addressing the Seerat Conference, called upon Ulema and preachers to understand the questions and concerns of young people and respond to them with love, wisdom and reason.

He said the teachings of Islam could guide the youth towards moderation instead of extremism, love instead of hatred, hope instead of despair and unity instead of chaos.

The minister said young people were facing several challenges, including unemployment, academic pressure, uncertainty about the future, misinformation, irresponsible use of social media, drug abuse, intolerance and weakening family values.

Sardar Yousuf stressed the importance of verifying information before sharing it, particularly in the digital age, and called for research, decency and responsibility in public discourse. He said the youth were the country’s most valuable national asset and the architects of its future.

In Karachi, houses, streets and buildings were illuminated with colourful lights, while stalls displaying models of Masjid al-Nabawi and the Holy Kaaba were set up at different locations. Milad gatherings and processions were also organised in various parts of the city.

In Lahore, mosques, homes, roads and government buildings were decorated to mark the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). In Bahawalpur, processions were taken out from different parts of the district, while Seerat conferences, Milad gatherings and other programmes were held.

People also distributed sweets and food among citizens, at markets, orphanages and neighbourhoods, reflecting the spirit of charity and compassion associated with the occasion.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, in his message, said the blessed life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) carried an eternal message of peace, love, brotherhood, justice, equality and tolerance for all humanity.

He urged the nation to shape individual and collective lives according to the golden principles of the Seerah and said following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the true path to success in this world and the hereafter.

He also called for special prayers for the peace, stability, progress and prosperity of the country and unity and brotherhood among the Muslim Ummah, while paying tribute to the sacrifices of the country’s martyrs.

The celebrations concluded with prayers for the peace, prosperity and stability of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah, with religious scholars stressing that the best way to honour the blessed occasion was to follow the teachings, character and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).