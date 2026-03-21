Eid day 1: DC meets on-duty staff at check-posts, visits multiple points across ICT

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):On the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Deputy Commissioner visited several checkposts across the city, where security staff remained on duty to manage public safety and traffic.

Officials of the district administration and police were deployed in different areas, continuing their work throughout the day.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon reached various checkpoints to meet personnel who were performing duties away from their families. He greeted officers one by one, exchanged Eid greetings, and distributed sweets among them. During the visits, he also asked about their well-being and acknowledged their presence on duty during the holiday.

Security personnel continued to perform duties at checkpoints across the city, while monitoring activities remained in place in different sectors. The district administration and police extended Eid greetings to citizens and said arrangements were made to ensure public safety during the holiday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, officials from the district administration and police remained on duty throughout the month of Ramazan. He said many officers continued their assignments on Eid day as well, including during prayer time, in order to maintain security in public places.

He said the role of on-duty staff is important, especially for those who are not able to spend Eid with their families. He acknowledged their services and said their work supports public movement and safety during the holiday.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that special arrangements were made in public parks to facilitate families visiting for recreation during Eid. Authorities placed staff at key locations to manage crowds and maintain order.

In addition, traffic police deployed extra personnel to ensure smooth flow of vehicles on major roads and near public spots. Officials said steps were taken to reduce congestion and assist commuters during peak hours.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed good wishes for all security personnel performing duties and said their efforts help maintain order in the city during Eid celebrations.