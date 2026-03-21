Eid day 1: 3 major parks see rush, officials inspect facilities, security

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):On the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, large numbers of citizens visited at least three major parks in the city, where the district administration carried out inspections to review arrangements for visitors.

Assistant Commissioners visited public spaces to check parking, security, and crowd management during the holiday.

Families gathered at Lake View Park, Daman-e-Koh, and Shakarparian National Park, where special arrangements were made to facilitate visitors. Officials said these parks remained key locations for recreation on Eid day.

On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners visited parks and other public places to monitor the situation. During the visits, they also met police personnel deployed on duty and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

Officials reviewed parking arrangements, security measures, and overall management at the parks. They said steps were taken to handle the flow of visitors and to maintain order in crowded areas.

The district administration also implemented a plan to control public behavior on main roads. Measures were taken to stop reckless activities and ensure smooth movement of traffic near busy locations.

Assistant Commissioners extended their visits beyond parks and inspected other public areas where people gathered in large numbers. Authorities said monitoring teams remained active to respond to any issue during the day.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that all possible facilities should be provided to citizens for recreation during Eid. He said departments must ensure that public spaces remain accessible and organized for families.

He also instructed strict implementation of the “family only” policy in designated parks. Officials said entry rules were enforced to maintain an environment suitable for families visiting with children.

Authorities said coordination between the district administration and police continued throughout the day to manage crowds and ensure safety at public places. They added that monitoring would continue during the Eid holidays to support citizens visiting parks and other recreational sites.