LAHORE, Jan 29 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar has said that foundation of the Ehsaas programme has been laid purely on non-political basis.

Addressing a press conference in Sahiwal, she said that a survey for the Ehsaas programme was underway with complete transparency currently, adding that deserving and destitute people were being brought under the umbrella of the initiative. No fee for the Ehsaas survey was being charged, she added.

She said that survey for the Ehsaas programme would continue across the country, adding that the programme messages would be sent from 8171.

The special assistant to prime minister said that the first six months of 2021 would be a milestone for the welfare of the people.