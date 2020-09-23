Ehsaas online portal continues to serve beneficiaries, facing problems in payments

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): The online portal opened by Ehsaas continues to facilitate the emergency cash eligible beneficiaries faced with the problems of bio-metric verification and death of eligible family member, as a part of its measures to resolve payment issues.

According to an official source, the families of dead beneficiaries and those facing problems regarding bio-metric verification can submit applications to the new portal http://complaints.pass.gov.pk/ in a simple three-step process.

The emergency cash transfers under Ehsaas have sunset countrywide on September 15 officially, however, disbursements to families of dead beneficiaries and those confronted with biometric verifications will go on till September 30, 2020.

All applicants with issues in biometric payments can now create their applications by entering Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number and contact number on the portal.

The portal instantaneously auto-generates the unique reference number for each applicant after submission of application. In line with rule -based procedures, applicants are being contacted by Ehsaas on the phone numbers keyed in at the time of web-applications.

The second section of the portal defines the application process to accommodate families of dead beneficiaries.

Heirs of dead beneficiaries have to send written applications for payment facilitation in the name of Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation along with the CNIC details of dead family member, death certificate duly vetted by NADRA and CNIC details of eligible heir directly to Ehsaas offices at, F-Block, Pak Secretariat, Islamabad.

All applications received at Ehsaas offices are being listed and scrutinized according to the agreed protocols and formal responses will be returned soon to all concerned.

All people with biometric challenges who will apply through this new application portal will receive new disbursement messages with date and bank branch details from 8171 service and the process is being expedited nationwide to facilitate easy payments.