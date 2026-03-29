Egyptian, Turkish FMs arrive in Islamabad to attend meeting on regional situation 

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived here on an official visit at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister/Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar to attend a quadrilateral meeting on the current regional situation.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will chair the meeting to be held on March 29 and 30. During the visit, the visiting foreign ministers will hold consultations on regional developments and call on the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as well. Their visit reflects Pakistan’s close and brotherly relations with Egypt and Turkiye and their continued coordination on regional and international issues.

Additional Foreign Secretary Syed Ahmed Maroof received the Egyptian Foreign Minister at the airport while Additional Foreign Secretary Afghanistan and West Asia Syed Ali Asad Gilani received the Turkish Foreign Minister.