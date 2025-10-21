Egypt donates Hepatitis C medicines to Pakistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP):The Government of Egypt on Tuesday officially donated Hepatitis C medicines to Pakistan as part of the Prime Minister’s Hepatitis C Elimination Program.

These medicines were donated in a special ceremony organized by the Ministry of National Health Services. The event was attended by the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the World Health Organization’s Representative in Pakistan, and senior health officials.

Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, expressed deep appreciation for Egypt’s humanitarian gesture, calling it a “commendable act of solidarity” between two historically close and brotherly nations.

“Egypt has achieved remarkable success in eliminating Hepatitis C,” said Minister Mustafa Kamal. “This success stands as a global model, and Pakistan is committed to learning from Egypt’s experience to achieve its national targets.”

He added that the donation will not only strengthen Pakistan’s ongoing campaign against Hepatitis C, but also mark the beginning of a new chapter in international cooperation in the health sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Egypt’s Deputy Chief of Mission said, “These medicines are more than just a donation — they are a practical expression of the deep-rooted relationship between Egypt and Pakistan.”

He emphasized that the donated medicines will primarily benefit underprivileged and vulnerable segments of society, ensuring access to essential treatment for those who need it most.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment from both countries to work together on public health challenges and enhance bilateral cooperation in healthcare.