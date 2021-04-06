Efforts to build consensus to observe Eid, fasting on same day across country reiterated

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad in a meeting held here on Tuesday reiterated their efforts to build consensus in the country to observe Eid and fasting on the same day.

The Chairman, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee assured the federal minister to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Moon Observatory on April 12.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister, Chaudhry Fawad said they wanted to create consensus regarding the moon sighting with the help of science.

Maulana Abdul Khabir also installed the moon app developed by the ministry in his mobile phone.

“The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Ministry of Science and Technology will work together on moon sighting issue”, Maulana Abdul Khabir said.

He also eulogized the services of Chaudhry Fawad for rejuvenating the entire science and technology sector.