ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP): Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Nong Rong in a meeting held here Monday agreed to intensify efforts for early completion of Karachi-Peshawar Main Line-1 project of Railways.

“The ML-1 project would bring revolution in the railway sector of Pakistan through creating new employment and business opportunities for the people”, Sheikh Rashid said during the meeting.

The federal minister thanked the ambassador for Chinese partnership for the ML-1 project saying, “This would further strengthen the Pak-China relations”.

He said Pakistan and China had been enjoying everlasting friendship which was based on mutual trust and confidence.

The meeting discussed matters of mutual interest, Pakistan-China relations and rail projects in detail.

Earlier, the Railway Minister welcomed the new Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan on his arrival at the Ministry of Railways and presented a bouquet of flowers to him.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese ambassador expressed his wish for further improvement in Pakistan-China relations.

He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project was a manifestation of the long-standing relationship between the two countries.