Effective legislation enacted for child protection: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the Parliament had enacted effective legislation to protect the rights of children and various measures had been taken in that regard at the provincial levels as well.

During a meeting with a delegation of women members of Punjab Assembly, the minister underlined the need to ensure the implementation of laws relating to child protection. The existing laws should be reviewed to remove the gaps, besides improving the legislation.

Shibli Faraz said the series of discussions and meetings should continue to benefit from each other’s perspectives on the laws applicable at the federal and provincial levels.

“Children are our future and all necessary steps are being taken to protect them,” he remarked.

The delegation called for institutional cooperation and stricter legislation for the protection of child rights.

Chairperson, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Punjab, Sara Ahmed informed the minister about the steps being taken for the protection of children.