Effective implementation of directives resulted in 15 per cent decrease in tomato price: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that effective implementation of directives to reduce prices of essential commodities has resulted in a 15% reduction in the price of tomatoes in a week.

In a tweet, he said according to the statistics issued by the Statistics Division, prices of 14 essential items including tomatoes, sugar, eggs, onions, lentils and LPG have come down.

He said compared to the same period last year, prices of red chilli powder decreased by 31.44%, pulses by 27.75% and sugar by 4.78%.

He said that chicken prices fell by 4.51 per cent, onions by 4.16 per cent.