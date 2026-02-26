Effective governance rooted in strong Parliament, says Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):National Assembly Sardar Speaker Ayaz Sadiq Thursday said that the foundation of effective governance lies in a strong Parliament and that Pakistan must further strengthen its state and democratic institutions amid a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Delivering the keynote address at the plenary session of the Pakistan Governance Forum 2026, titled “Strengthening Parliament for Effective Governance,” National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq made the remarks.

The two-day forum, organized by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, was held here from February 25 to 26.

Highlighting global trends, Ayaz Sadiq said that the international system is changing rapidly, power dynamics are shifting, and technology is redefining traditional governance structures. In such circumstances, Pakistan must strengthen its parliamentary and administrative capacities to meet complex challenges effectively.

Speaking on institutional reforms, NA Speaker outlined that under the National Assembly Secretariat Employees (Amendment) Act 2026, administrative and financial powers have been transferred from individual discretion to the Cross-Party Finance Committee, promoting transparency and collective oversight.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq noted that reforms in human resources have led to the elimination of unnecessary positions, development of modern skills, and implementation of a Digital Human Resource Management Information System, significantly improving institutional performance. These reforms have generated annual savings of approximately Rs 140 million, with further financial efficiencies achieved through reduced litigation related to employee service matters.

NA Speaker highlighted that financial discipline has been strengthened through an effective internal audit system and full implementation of the Public Financial Management law, resulting in total savings of Rs 3.172 billion during the fiscal year 2024-25.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq added that the introduction of an Organogram has replaced nepotism with merit-based standards, while timely promotions and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) along with professional training programs have further enhanced Secretariat capacity. The implementation of e-Secretariat has digitized all processes including filing, procurement, visitor management, and security.

NA Speaker also highlighted that the National Assembly has become the world’s first 100% green Parliament, transitioning entirely to solar energy since 2015.

NA Speaker emphasized that effective governance is not limited to internal reforms; robust legislation is equally critical. Parliament has strengthened laws to enhance transparency, accountability, and financial discipline. Right to Information laws have empowered citizens to oversee state affairs, while the Public Finance Management Act has ensured structured and accountable financial governance.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq noted that the Standing Committee on Finance conducted a detailed review of the federal budget, providing formal recommendations before approval, thereby elevating the budget as a genuine parliamentary document. He reiterated that parliamentary oversight is a core constitutional responsibility, and the Public Accounts Committee sends a clear message that no authority is beyond supervision.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq further highlighted that parliamentary forums focusing on women, children, youth, and sustainable development goals have expanded participatory policy-making, while youth engagement through parliamentary programs, internships, and public outreach initiatives ensures their inclusion in democratic processes.

Speaking on the global landscape, NA Speaker said that the world is undergoing profound transformation, with artificial intelligence reshaping economies and politics. However, regulatory frameworks lag behind, and ethical questions are increasing. Developing countries must have an effective voice in global standards, and parliaments must strengthen their capacity to legislate on data protection, digital rights, and responsible innovation. Failure to act risks deepening inequalities, while prudent legislation can create new opportunities.

NA Speaker also highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, stating that active participation in global parliamentary forums enhances Pakistan’s democratic identity and international cooperation.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that a strong Parliament, robust democracy, and effective governance are vital for Pakistan’s prosperous future, and the strengthening of national institutions is key to enhancing Pakistan’s standing on the global stage.