Education to ensure development, prosperity of Pakistan: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said only through education, Pakistan could ensure national development and eliminate poverty, unemployment, intolerance and extremism.

He was the chief guest at 24th FCS Convocation ceremony held at National Defence University, Islamabad where four PhD, 48 MPhil and 208 BS graduates were conferred degrees. Medals and distinction certificates were also awarded to the 1st and 2nd position holders.

The chief guest in his address congratulated the graduated students on completion of an important milestone in their academic career. At the end, he extended his heartiest congratulations to all graduating students, their parents and families on successful completion of their studies.

President, Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood welcomed the chief guest, dignitaries, faculty, parents and the students on the ceremony.

He emphasized that a nation’s character was shaped in its educational institutions. He further apprised that in the quest of securing higher standards in academia and research, NDU was providing a conducive learning environment and allied facilities to its students.

He added that NDU was putting utmost efforts to prepare the graduates to display character and commitment in their professional career thereby leaving a mark of excellence.