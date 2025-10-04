Education system to be made compatible with modern era: PM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the priority of the government was to make the education system effective and compatible with the requirements of the modern era so that the new generation could compete with the world in scientific and technical fields and bring glory to the country.

In a message on World Teachers Day, he said, “Today Pakistan joins the world in paying tribute to teachers around the world for their valuable services.”

“Dedicating a day for teachers at the global level provides an opportunity to acknowledge the services of teachers not only in Pakistan but also around the world,” he said, adding, “On this day, I pay my deepest tribute to the teachers across Pakistan, who have rendered selfless services on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.”

He said, “This year, 2025, World Teachers’ Day is being celebrated with the theme ‘Recasting teaching as a collaborative profession”.

“The aim is to highlight the importance of creating harmony among teachers, schools and education systems around the world,” he noted.

He said, “Only the best and most modern teaching system can increase the individual and collective capacity of the country and nation as well as lead to improvement in the government system and policies.”

He said, “Teachers play a key role in the overall development and progress of nations and in the education and training of generations of any country. The scientific and technical capabilities of the workforce of countries depend on their mental development and the quality of their intellect and consciousness, for which the hard work of teachers plays a decisive role.”

“The positive and constructive role of teachers, parents and society as a whole in the education and training of the new generation is the guarantee for the development and prosperity of the country and nation and a better future,” he said adding, “While teachers are fulfilling their professional responsibilities towards students and the new generation, it is the duty of society as a whole so that there is no lack of respect and honour for teachers in society.”

The Prime Minister said, “Increasing the technical capacity of teachers and taking care of their economic well-being are among the responsibilities of the government of Pakistan and the provincial governments. Besides supporting teachers in the performance of their duties, protecting their rights is also among the top priorities.”

“To protect the rights and duties of teachers, collective efforts and cooperation are needed not only at the national but also at the global level so that this class can be made effective and the foundation of a bright future of the world can be realized,” he continued.

He said, “At the international level, teacher exchanges between countries and participation of students in joint programmes in international schools is a welcome process that should be promoted.”