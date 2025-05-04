21.6 C
National

Education Secretary participates in panel discussion on Federal, Provincial Education Updates

ISLAMABAD, May 04 (APP):Federal Secretary for Education, Dr. Nadeem Mahboob, participated in a panel discussion on “Federal and Provincial Education Updates” at the Inter-Provincial Ministerial Forum here Sunday.
He was joined by Parliamentary Secretary for Education Punjab Ms. Nosheen Adnan, Secretary Education Punjab, Additional Secretary KP, and a representative from the Sindh Government.
Dr. Nadeem Mahboob highlighted key federal initiatives, including Digital Literacy Programs, the School Meal Program, Financial Literacy, Sports-based activities, and Foundational Learning Policy reforms.
He emphasized the federal government’s role in policy-making, standardization, and international reporting, and stressed the need for strong collaboration with provinces to address out-of-school children and learning poverty—national challenges highlighted in National Education Policy Development Framework 2024 that require united action.
