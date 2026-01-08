Education must adapt as AI outpaces textbooks, says Musadik Malik

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 08 (APP):Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday said that traditional textbook-based education is rapidly losing relevance as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and emerging technologies reshape the world at an unprecedented pace.

Addressing students as the chief guest at the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Distribution Ceremony held at COMSATS University Islamabad, the minister urged universities to move beyond rote learning and focus on preparing students for an uncertain and fast-evolving future.

“Whatever you are being taught from textbooks has already happened,” Dr Malik said, adding that most academic material is five to seven years behind real-world developments. “The speed at which technology is advancing means memorisation alone will not help you survive.”

Highlighting the rise of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, nanotechnology and cognitive sciences, he said these fields were not futuristic concepts but active forces already redefining life, work and education.

He noted that AI tools such as ChatGPT had transformed how knowledge is created and used, forcing universities worldwide to rethink their approach.

“Just a few years ago, universities were trying to catch students using ChatGPT. Today, they are teaching prompt engineering,” he remarked, calling it evidence of how quickly the rules of learning are changing.

Dr Malik said the purpose of initiatives such as the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme was not merely to distribute devices but to empower students with skills, adaptability and critical thinking.

“The goal is not laptops or degrees. The goal is to prepare you for a world where even your teachers may not fully understand what is coming next,” he said.

He emphasised that universities must cultivate understanding, decision-making ability and the courage to make mistakes, warning that institutions failing to do so risk becoming irrelevant.

“If universities cannot teach students how to think and adapt, then education loses its meaning,” he added.

The minister also stressed the importance of bringing youth towards research, innovation and a knowledge-based economy, describing education and technology as the foundations of national development.

Under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme, laptops are being distributed to high-performing students across public sector universities to enhance digital access, research capacity and learning opportunities.

The ceremony was attended by university officials, faculty members and a large number of students.