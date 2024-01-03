Education ministry to launch High-Impact IT Training Institutes

ISLAMABAD, Jan 03 (APP): The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking initiative of establishing “High-Impact IT Training Institutes” in collaboration with four National Universities – NUST, NUML, COMSATs, and NSU – along with the National Vocational and Technical Commission (NAVTCC) and 16 federal degree colleges in Islamabad.

According to the official sources, the training of the courses including Data Science, AI, and Block chain will be imparted in the degree colleges of the federal capital.

However, the duration of the intensive, high-quality training of these courses will be six months.

They said that the participating institutions included NUST, NUML, COMSATs, and NSU.

Meanwhile, the graduates and undergraduates will be eligible for the training and certification and are encouraged to apply.

It is worth mentioning here that every federal degree college will provide space and hardware for 200 to 300 students.

The training programs are designed to enhance employ ability in rapidly evolving IT sectors.

NAVTCC will serve as the funding agency, ensuring financial support for the successful implementation of these training programs.

The institutes are set to commence soon, providing a timely opportunity for students to acquire cutting-edge skills in the field of Information Technology.

They revealed that this initiative aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, producing highly skilled professionals ready to contribute to the IT landscape.

The sources said that the Ministry extends its gratitude to all collaborating institutions for their commitment to advancing education and fostering a technologically skilled workforce.

“Together, we look forward to a future where these IT Training Institutes empower individuals and contribute significantly to the digital growth of our nation” the sources added.