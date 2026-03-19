Education Ministry partner with NGOs to strengthen efforts to identify, enroll out of school children in capital

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP): The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFE&PT) held a signing ceremony on Thursday for a Letter of Understanding (LoU) with eight civil society organisations at the Ministry.

The ceremony formalized collaboration under the “No Child Left Behind” campaign, aimed at ensuring universal access to education across Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) through a coordinated Union Council-wise approach.

The Federal Secretary, Mr. Nadeem Mehbub, speaking at the occasion, emphasized that the partnerships will significantly strengthen efforts to identify, enroll, and retain Out-of-School Children (OOSC).

He stressed the importance of achieving the target of completing comprehensive household surveys and enrollment of out-of-school children within the next three months. He further highlighted that the initiative includes community outreach and real-time data systems to ensure transparency and effective implementation.

Representatives from civil society organizations (CSOs) reaffirmed their strong commitment to supporting the Federal Ministry of Education in achieving the ambitious target of identifying and enrolling 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad under this initiative.

They pledged to mobilize their networks, invest necessary resources, and actively participate in field operations to ensure no child is left behind.

Emphasizing the collective responsibility of all stakeholders, they expressed optimism that more organizations will come forward in the coming days to join hands in this noble cause and contribute towards securing a brighter future for every child.

The “No Child Left Behind” campaign adopts a structured, data-driven, and community-centered ‘Carpet Coverage Plan’ at the Union Council level.

The approach includes door-to-door household surveys to identify out-of-school children, engagement with local stakeholders and community leaders for mobilization, and coordination at the Union Council level to ensure targeted interventions.

Digital tools and real-time data systems are being utilized for tracking enrollment, monitoring progress, and ensuring accountability, while continuous follow-up mechanisms are in place to support retention and prevent dropouts.

Representatives from key partner organizations, including Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE), Basic Education Community Schools (BECS), and partner CSOs were present on the occasion.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that every child has access to quality education, in line with the constitutional mandate under Article 25-A.

The LoU marks a significant step towards strengthening collaboration for inclusive and equitable education in Pakistan.