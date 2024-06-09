Education Ministry announces to hold Summer Camps for students of ICT

ISLAMABAD, Jun 09 (APP): In order to engage students in the creative and healthy activities, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional has announced to hold training camps titled “Summer Fiesta” offering a number of activities.

According to an official source, the summer camps will be held from June 24 till July 31 to provide an opportunity to the students to spend their time in doing some constructive activities.

The training summer camps for Islamabad Capital Territory schools and colleges will offer a wide range of benefits, including extended learning, character development, socialization, exposure to new experiences, personal growth and development of essential life skills.

These activities have been designed for the students in line with the modern requirements so that the students can find these useful in determining their future interests.

The camps will help enable the students to disconnect from screens, build school spirit, and create lifelong memories in a safe and supportive environment.

The camps will include Tech Boot Camp, Digital Art, Rumi Camp, Skills based courses, Public speaking, Language Laboratory, Cosmetology and personal grooming, Content creation, Greening education, Mind games, sports, Drama and Theater, Young Entrepreneurs, Photography, videography and podcasts, Climate change and Environmental literacy and art and craft etc.

By providing a well-rounded experience, summer camps will help students return to school refreshed, motivated, and prepared for the new academic year.