Education minister inaugurates emerging Tech Lab in IMC for Girls

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art IT laboratory at Islamabad Model College for Girls (VI–XII), G-11/1.

The launch was held under the Ministry’s flagship initiative “Disruptive Education: Transforming Schools into Foundries of Emerging Tech.”

The inauguration marks a milestone in the government’s vision of equipping Pakistan’s youth with 21st-century digital skills that are critical for competing in the fast-evolving global economy. The new lab will not only facilitate traditional coursework but also expose students to advanced training in modern technologies including Python programming, JavaScript, DevOps, Blockchain & Web 3.0, Artificial Intelligence tools, e-commerce fundamentals, and data visualization techniques.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Siddiqui said the project reflects the government’s firm commitment to bridging the technology gap in public education. “Our goal is to ensure that students studying in government institutions are not left behind in the digital revolution,” he remarked, adding that technology is the strongest equalizer for Pakistan’s youth.

The Minister lauded the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the college administration, and partner organizations such as CMPak, LearnOBots, and the Institute of Space Technology (IST) for their joint efforts in making the project a reality.

He said their collaboration demonstrates the importance of partnerships between the public sector, academia, and industry in preparing a future-ready generation.

The Disruptive Education project is already making headway across Islamabad. To date, 30 Type-A labs furnished with desktop computers and 106 Type-B labs equipped with Chromebooks have been set up in schools throughout the capital.

Moreover, a dedicated force of 150 Tech Fellows is currently deployed to train students and mentor them in emerging technologies. These fellows act as the backbone of the initiative, ensuring that every lab translates into hands-on learning opportunities for students.

Educationists at the event noted that the new IT facilities will enable public school students to gain exposure to the same standards of training that are available in private institutions. They stressed that democratizing access to digital tools is essential for reducing the educational divide in Pakistan.

The initiative is part of the Ministry’s broader agenda to reimagine Pakistan’s education system in line with the demands of the global knowledge economy. By providing students with the tools and training they need to excel in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the government aims to unlock the country’s vast human capital potential and channel it into national development.

Dr. Siddiqui reaffirmed the Ministry’s support for scaling the project further in the coming years. “These labs are not just classrooms—they are incubators of innovation, creativity, and problem-solving,” he said. “Our youth will not only learn but will also innovate, building solutions for Pakistan and for the world.”

The inauguration ceremony concluded with a demonstration of the new lab’s facilities, where students showcased projects developed during their training modules. The event was attended by officials from the Ministry of Education, representatives of partner organizations, teachers, and students, all of whom underscored the transformative potential of the initiative.

With this launch, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training continues to reaffirm its commitment to transforming Pakistan’s schools into centers of digital excellence, ensuring that no student is left behind in the race toward a technology-driven future.