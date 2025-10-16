Education minister congratulates students selected for educational tour to Turkey

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training ( FE&PT), Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui congratulated students selected for educational tour to Turkey in a bid to strengthen brotherhood through education.

He made these remarks in an event organized at NIBAF by Ministry of FE&PT in honour of top-performing students from across Pakistan’s educational boards. Where, he graced the event as chief guest, said a press release on Thursday.

“This remarkable initiative reflects the vision of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who is committed to promote educational excellence and fostering international collaboration,” it added.

“The tour has been arranged under the special directions of the Prime Minister, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and Turkey through academic and cultural exchange,” it focused.

Minister offered his best wishes for their future academic and personal growth.

Director General FDE and Director Academics FDE were also present at the event, showing their full support for the initiative.