Education is highest peak, each girl deserves chance to reach summit: Naila Kiani

MULTAN, Jun 09 (APP): Education is the highest peak one can climb and every girl deserves the chance to reach the summit.

As a goodwill ambassador for girls’ education in Pakistan, celebrated mountaineer Naila Kiani’s mission is to use her platform to inspire and advocate for educational reforms, especially in the most underserved regions.

Naila Kiani, renowned for her mountaineering feats, stood at the summit of another peak, not of rock and ice, but of ambition and hope.

In an interview with APP telephonically from Dubai on Sunday she stated that her journey began in the narrow, winding alleys of her hometown in Rawalpindi, where she first discovered her love for climbing. Her passion led her to scale some of the world’s highest peaks, but her heart always remained with the girls back home, whose dreams were often stifled by societal and economic barriers.

She stated that her education had been her most reliable anchor, enabling her to dream and achieve beyond the ordinary.

“I dreamed of touching the sky. Education gave me the wings to reach those heights”, she said.

As a goodwill ambassador, Naila focused on three key areas including advocacy, mentorship, and resource mobilization. She believed that these pillars could transform the educational landscape for girls in Pakistan.

“Climbing is just like achieving your dreams,” and each step, no matter how small, brings you closer to the top.” the goodwill ambassador explained.

Replying to a question, she said that education was her biggest achievement even more than mountaineering and it was recognized by the govt to appoint her as a goodwill ambassador for girls’ education.

Answering another question, the only woman in Pakistan summitting world’s 11 out 14 highest peaks said that she would work on government’s guidelines to promote girls’ education adding that she would inspire them from her education journey which started from a federal public school of Rawalpindi and concluded at Queen Mary University, London from where she did Aerospace Engineering with special efforts of her mother.

” I had a very tough routine during my education in London. I worked at night and studied during the day. I had sleepless nights for about four or five years to complete my degree. My struggle for education was higher than the mountains. People know because of my mountaineering, but I reached there by my education which gave me strength to utilize in life. No one has ever thought in Pakistan that a Rawalpindi girl will climb the highest mountains within two years. I’m much blessed.” she disclosed.

To yet another question she replied: “We have to penetrate education keeping in view the cultural norms and practices of our country. The mindset of the region where we were facing resistance to girls’ education is changing with time. The most important thing is we should not go against the culture of the areas where we want to embed education.” she believes.

She noted that she has been tasked to raise awareness about girls’ education besides inspiring them and to promote the initiatives undertaken by the govt including IT, AI and infrastructure development.

Naila Kiani explained that education was the main source of her achievements in sports and hoped that she would make a meaningful contribution as the ambassador.

