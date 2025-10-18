Education for Impact: Experts urge shift from exams to empowerment

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP): Educational experts on Saturday emphasized the inclusion of skill-based learning, robust teacher development and digital competence in the student curriculum to empower learners for leadership, innovation and bringing about positive change in society.

The experts made these remarks during the School Leaders’ Conference themed “Empowering Learners for Impact,” organized by Oxford University Press Pakistan (OUPP), bringing together educators, policymakers and academic experts from across the region.

In welcome address, Managing Director, OUP Pakistan, Arshad Saeed Husain, spoke about the challenges facing education in Pakistan. He said that “schools must prioritize skills-based curricula, robust teacher development, contemporary pedagogy, holistic learning, and digital competence, only then can we equip students to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.”

He concluded by saying, “Oxford University Press will continue to be on this journey with you. We bring our heritage of excellence, our commitment to teacher development, and our belief that every child in Pakistan deserves learning that is engaging, rigorous, and humane.”

Director of Impact and Learning Design, OUP Dr. Penelope Woolf said, “At Oxford University Press, we are committed to developing educational solutions that deliver real impact in the most effective way possible. By combining the best in research-informed learning design and pedagogy with our extensive educational experience and expertise globally, we develop products and services that will support teachers, advance knowledge and learning, and deliver the best educational outcomes for all.”

Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Media Studies, Art and Design, Lahore School of Economics, Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, shared his perspective on educational leadership and said, “Schools must become enabling spaces where curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking are encouraged, and every student’s potential is recognized and celebrated. Such spaces can only be created by reflective teachers who act as the real change-makers, and we must invest in their professional growth to create a sustainable impact.”

He emphasized the transformative power of education, stating, “True educational leadership goes beyond administration; it is about inspiring a culture of inquiry, change, and personal and organizational development, and empowering teachers to shape future generations with vision and empathy.”

Deputy Education Advisor, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Pakistan, Dr. Shoaiba Mansoor, said, “Education is the most powerful tool for shaping a better future, and school leaders are the torchbearers of this change. By empowering learners, we are not just preparing students for exams, we are preparing them to lead, innovate, and create impact. I appreciate Oxford University Press Pakistan for creating a platform that strengthens leadership in education.”

The event ended with an interactive Q&A session, giving educators a chance to engage directly with the OUP leadership and assessment experts.