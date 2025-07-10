Education for all: AIOU offers free matric education in Balochistan, GB, FATA

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched a major initiative under its “Education for All” vision, offering free matric-level education to students from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the merged tribal districts (former FATA).

This step aims to ensure equal access to education for students in remote and underdeveloped areas, where financial barriers have long hindered learning opportunities, said a press release on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood reaffirmed AIOU’s commitment to inclusive education, stating that no child in Pakistan should be denied their right to education due to economic hardship. He directed regional heads to actively promote this program and ensure its awareness reaches every village and household.

“This is a historic stride toward educational equity and social uplift. Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and contribute to the country’s progress,” he said.

Vice Chancellor urged parents, teachers, and community leaders to play their role in encouraging eligible students to benefit from this opportunity and help build a more literate and empowered society.

He said the initiative will significantly contribute to improving literacy rates in the country’s most neglected regions.

Admissions for Autumn 2025 are currently open for all programs from Matric to PhD. Eligible students have been advised to visit their nearest regional office to begin their academic journey under this opportunity.